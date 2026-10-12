Inuit figurine: A 700-year-old Indigenous carving of a European made a century before Columbus

This Inuit carving was made a century before Columbus set foot in the Americas and likely depicts a Norseman.

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Published In Features 2 min read

a wooden carving of a person

An Inuit carving of a European, dated to around AD 1350 — the earliest depiction of a European in the Western Hemisphere.

(Image credit: Canadian Museum of History, IMG2009-0063-0154-Dm)
QUICK FACTS

Name: Inuit figurine

What it is: A carved wood figurine

Where it is from: Baffin Island, Nunavut, Canada

When it was made: Circa 1350

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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