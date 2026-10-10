Life's Little Mysteries

Does written language speed up or slow down cultural change?

The written word has been revolutionary in preserving ideas from the past, and transmitting new ones in the present. But does it favor tradition or change?

Ashley Hamer Pritchard&#039;s avatar
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A series of letter printing blocks.
The printing press was a pivotal moment in the evolution of cultural exchange.
(Image credit: Oliver Helbig via Getty Images)

The written word is one of humanity's most important information technologies. Without it, mathematical and scientific discoveries would be lost to history. But it can also lock ideas in place long after they've stopped making sense.

So does writing speed up cultural change or slow it down?

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Ashley Hamer Pritchard
Ashley Hamer Pritchard
Live Science Contributor

Ashley Hamer Pritchard is a contributing writer for Live Science who has written about everything from space and quantum physics to health and psychology. She's the host of the podcast Taboo Science and the former host of Curiosity Daily from Discovery. She has also written for the YouTube channels SciShow and It's Okay to Be Smart. With a master's degree in jazz saxophone from the University of North Texas, Ashley has an unconventional background that gives her science writing a unique perspective and an outsider's point of view.

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