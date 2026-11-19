A new study has rewritten the role of one of the brain's major speech hubs, opening new possibilities for treating people who can't communicate verbally due to brain damage.

The study, published Thursday (Nov. 19) in the journal Science , may help to solve a 150-year-old mystery in neuroscience.

Nowadays, neuroscientists use cutting-edge tools to tease apart the junctions and wiring of our complex brains. But some basic theories in the field are far from new and rest on past discoveries. One of those theories concerns how the brain produces and comprehends speech.

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In the 1860s, German neuroanatomist Carl Wernicke identified an area of the brain that is critical to speech and usually found in the temporal lobe on the left side of the organ. Damage to Wernicke's area makes it challenging for people to understand what others are saying ‪—‬ a condition known as Wernicke's aphasia . Therefore, the brain region has been primarily thought of as a decoder that helps us break down the meaning of other people's speech.

Wernicke's area (red) is found in the left temporal lobe. (Image credit: Polygon data were generated by Database Center for Life Science(DBCLS)[2]., CC BY-SA 2.1 JP , via Wikimedia Commons)

But that isn't the whole story. While people who have Wernicke's aphasia can speak in a normal cadence, the words they use don't match their intention. They might substitute semantically related words, with "shoe" becoming "foot," or they might mix up words that have similar sounds, like "leg" and "peg." This can make their sentences sound like nonsensical word salad and thus undermine patients' ability to communicate.

These symptoms make it clear that damage to Wernicke's area affects not just speech comprehension but also speech production. But neuroscientists couldn't identify how this function arose in the brain region or which cells contributed to it.

The question "has remained a mystery for over 150 years now," said study co-author Alexander Silva , a neuroscientist at the University of California, San Francisco.

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"One hypothesis is [that] it acts kind of like a proofreader. It listens to you speak, and it corrects errors," Silva explained. "But another is that there's actually dedicated activity in this area that generates upcoming speech."

In their new study, Silva and his colleagues set out to solve the conundrum, using a series of complementary tests that involved recording people's brain activity as they spoke. They had access to powerful tools for understanding brain function, like electrocorticography electrodes, which are implanted onto the brain's surface to measure neural activity. The precision of these tools enabled the team to investigate Wernicke's area at high temporal and spatial resolutions, Silva told Live Science.

The team recruited 28 participants with epilepsy, who already had electrodes implanted to monitor their seizures. They identified a small group of brain cells within Wernicke's area that fired about a quarter of a second before participants spoke words aloud. The signal seemed to be preparing for the speech production, and it could be separated from linked auditory signals made by cells responding to the resulting sound of the spoken words.

But this evidence alone couldn't prove that these cells actually caused speech; it could only correlate the signal with speech production. To connect the dots, the scientists mapped the brains of hundreds of people who were undergoing surgery to have temporal-lobe tumors removed and tested how the surgery affected their speech.

This analysis supported their previous findings; patients were much more likely to have trouble speaking after surgery if the procedure had damaged Wernicke's area, suggesting the area had a role in speech production.

We already knew that damage to Wernicke's area can lead to speech production errors, but this publication answers why. Adeen Flinker, a neuroscientist at New York University

Finally, in 13 people with implanted electrodes and undamaged Wernicke's areas, the researchers tested what happened when they stimulated the brain. When the scientists sent a wave of electricity through the speech-preparation area just before participants opened their mouths to talk, the stimulation caused them to make word errors that resembled Wernicke's aphasia.

The researchers then moved on to a different question: Could these discoveries about Wernicke's area help people whose speech is affected by brain damage?

Using more electrode data, the team identified individual brain cells in Wernicke's area that were linked to saying particular words. Then, they looked at two patients with speech paralysis; these individuals were unable to speak after strokes damaged their brainstems and they'd had electrodes implanted in their brains that sent signals to brain-computer speech devices.

The devices which interpret signals from undamaged areas of the brain to spell out words the patients are trying to say onto a screen. In these patients, the scientists monitored activity from neurons in Wernicke's area with electrodes and were able to decode what the participants were attempting to communicate.

Silva said these discoveries rewrite the textbook on Wernicke's area. Adeen Flinker , a neuroscientist at New York University who was not involved in the study, agreed.

"We already knew that damage to Wernicke's area can lead to speech production errors, but this publication answers why," Flinker told Live Science.

The new findings could lead to better brain-computer interfaces for treating aphasia, Silva said. Until now, patients who have benefited from these interfaces have mainly had problems with the pathways linking their motor cortex and mouth muscles, he said, such as people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

"This is actually a small number of patients relative to the number of patients that have aphasia ‪—‬ so a language disorder from injury to the cortex itself," Silva said. These patients have vocal paralysis but are unable to benefit from BCIs because of this cortical damage, Flinker noted.

This special spot in Wernicke's area could be a new target for brain-computer interfaces aimed at helping patients with aphasia, Silva continued. "We really think that this is an area that could expand the number of people that could benefit from the technology in the near future," he concluded.

Disclaimer This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to offer medical advice.