This AI finds patterns in visual brain activity and turns them into pictures

A new AI model, called Brain-IT, can transform brain scans into images and reverse the process, turning images into what they'd look like as brain activity.

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An illustration of a brain scan with red lines coming off of it to the right.
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An artificial intelligence (AI) tool can use brain scans to recreate the images people looked at with eerie accuracy.

The system, called Brain-IT, uses data from functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to measure activity in the visual cortex, the part of the brain that processes visual input. A computer model then predicts both the broad layout of an image and high-level information about its content. It then passes those predictions to an AI image generator, researchers explained in a study uploaded to the preprint database arXiv. The research was presented at the ICLR 2026 conference, held April 23-25, and publicized by its authors in September.

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Alan Bradley
Alan Bradley
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Alan is a freelance tech and entertainment journalist who specializes in computers, laptops, and video games. He's previously written for sites like PC Gamer, GamesRadar, and Rolling Stone. If you need advice on tech, or help finding the best tech deals, Alan is your man.

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