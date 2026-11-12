'Like writing and directing your own movie': Live Science readers share whether they'd learn to lucid dream if they could

Over 300 Live Science readers responded to a recent poll about whether they'd train themselves to lucid dream if they could.

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Would you learn to lucid dream if you could? Here's what other Live Science readers had to say.
(Image credit: Maria Korneeva via Getty Images)
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Lucid dreaming describes when you realize you're in a dream as it's unfolding. Sometimes, people can control the content of their dreams from this state of awareness.

Recently, researchers claimed that they found a way to "train" people to lucid dream by having them meditate and complete virtual-reality-augmented exercises while they were awake. Following the release of that study, Live Science asked its readers whether they would learn to lucid dream if they could.

Nicoletta Lanese
Nicoletta Lanese
Channel Editor, Health

Nicoletta Lanese is the health channel editor at Live Science and was previously a news editor and staff writer at the site. She is a recipient of the 2026 AHCJ International Health Study Fellowship, with a project focused on antibiotic stewardship practices in Japan and the U.S. They hold a graduate certificate in science communication from UC Santa Cruz and degrees in neuroscience and dance from the University of Florida. Beyond Live Science, Lanese's work has appeared in The Scientist, Science News, the Mercury News, Mongabay and Stanford Medicine Magazine, among other outlets. Based in NYC, she also remains involved in dance and performs in local choreographers' work.

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