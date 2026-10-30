'It isn't under control at all': Live Science readers respond to whether AI is making them lazy

A new study revealed that people who rely on AI for basic tasks become less motivated over time. Live Science polled its readers on whether they have experienced this situation.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
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Published In Opinion
A cartoon of someone using a laptop with the word &quot;AI&quot; surrounding them.
Live Science asked its readers whether using AI has lowered their motivation.
(Image credit: Ekaterina Goncharova via Getty Images)
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While people use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help with tasks like learning new skills or answering questions, a new study suggests that these benefits may come with a downside.

The findings, presented at the 2026 Conference on Language Modeling in San Francisco earlier this month, revealed that people who used AI assistance for reading comprehension or math problems were more likely to struggle or give up when the AI assistance was removed. The results suggest that relying too much on AI could lower people's motivations to overcome challenging situations.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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