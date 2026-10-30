While people use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help with tasks like learning new skills or answering questions, a new study suggests that these benefits may come with a downside.

The findings , presented at the 2026 Conference on Language Modeling in San Francisco earlier this month, revealed that people who used AI assistance for reading comprehension or math problems were more likely to struggle or give up when the AI assistance was removed. The results suggest that relying too much on AI could lower people's motivations to overcome challenging situations.

In the wake of this study, Live Science recently polled its readers on whether they felt AI was making them less motivated after using it.

More than 140 readers voted in the poll, with 30% of voters picking "No, I don't use AI at all, so this situation doesn't apply to me."

"If AI were only a tool, controlled by those who use it I might give it a try," said one commenter in response. "But it isn't under control at all. It gets into your bank accounts and moves money without authorization. It encourages suicide and self-harm. It is addictive and makes people lazy. I know someone who uses it to answer questions and while it is detailed, it makes her lazier, asking one question and getting the answer without her searching for it. AI Is a danger. It should not be allowed."

Other comments reflected this sentiment, with one reader writing, "Use of all automatic aids decrease[s] attention and retention. I see it in the use of navigation devices where drivers ought to recognize routes after a couple of times. AI helps research and cuts down lengthy searches, but over use of summaries weakens critical faculties."

Other commenters questioned whether AI is the problem, or if people are just inclined to take the easy option, asking "Would you get the same results if the answers to all but a few problems were provided on separate sheet of paper?" and another writing, "I think researchers should also investigate whether shovels decrease motivation to dig holes with one's hands. AI, like a shovel, is only a tool."

Do you agree with these readers? Let us know in the comments!