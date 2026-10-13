'I won't trust AI': Readers share mixed reaction to AI tools that calculate people's biological ages

Scientists have developed AI tools to measure a person's true "biological age." Live Science asked readers whether they would be comfortable using these tools.

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Live Science asked its readers whether they would trust AI to calculate their biological age.
(Image credit: janiecbros via Getty Images)

Scientists are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to measure people's biological ages.

Unlike chronological age, or the number of years a person has been living, biological age should reflect how well a person's bodily systems are working. Someone with a higher biological age has a higher risk for age-related diseases, such as cancer or dementia, than a person with a younger biological age. While some AI clocks look at epigenetic markers, others focus on other features, like the pitch and pace of people's voices, to calculate a biological age.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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