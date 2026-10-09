'October is the ideal time to get vaccinated': Flu season is kicking off early, experts say

Flu tests are coming back positive at higher rates than is typical for early fall in several Western states, data suggests.

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Flu cases are rising unusually early in several Western states this fall.
(Image credit: KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

Flu season is off to an early start in some parts of the U.S., data shows.

In a typical year, U.S. flu activity starts building in late fall — typically in October or November — and peaks between December and February. This year, flu activity is currently low but rising nationwide: During the week ending Sept. 26, 3.4% of respiratory samples tested by clinical labs were positive for flu, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.

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Olivia Maule
Olivia Maule
Live Science Staff Writer

Olivia Maule is a science journalist whose beats include space, biotechnology and the environment. She holds a B.A. in biology and a B.S. in anthropology from the University of Florida and completed a master's degree in science communication at U.C. Santa Cruz. A 2025 AAAS Mass Media Fellow, she wrote stories and produced videos during a summer at El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico's largest newspaper, and has written for Eos, Mongabay, Science magazine and Stanford Report. Olivia is a native Spanish and English speaker. 

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