Flu season is kicking off early — are you getting a vaccine?

New data reveals that flu season is off to an early start in several Western states. Live Science wants to know if you have already gotten the flu vaccine or plan to do so this year.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
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An older woman gets a circular band aid put on her by a woman with dark hair wearing a white lab coat.
Experts recommend getting a flu vaccine in October, and they've noted that flu season is off to an early start in some parts of the U.S.
(Image credit: FatCamera via Getty Images)

Flu season in the U.S. typically starts around late October or early November and peaks between December and February. But new data reveals that the current flu season is starting slightly earlier than normal.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 3.4% of respiratory samples tested for flu came back positive for the week of Sept. 26. That's around seven times the rate compared with the same week in 2025.

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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