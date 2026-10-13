Flu season is kicking off early — are you getting a vaccine?

Flu season in the U.S. typically starts around late October or early November and peaks between December and February. But new data reveals that the current flu season is starting slightly earlier than normal .

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , around 3.4% of respiratory samples tested for flu came back positive for the week of Sept. 26. That's around seven times the rate compared with the same week in 2025 .

The positive tests are coming mainly from Western states, including California, Washington and Arizona. Regardless of where you're located in the U.S., though, most people are recommended to get their annual flu shot in September or October, and the same goes for this flu season.

The annual flu shot is the best way to prevent hospitalization and death from seasonal influenza. Nearly everyone ages 6 months and older is recommended to get a flu vaccine, and older adults have several special options, including a high-dose shot, a vaccine containing an extra immune-stimulating ingredient called an adjuvant, and a brand-new mRNA vaccine .

Given that flu season is off to an earlier start this year, our latest poll asks whether you plan to get vaccinated or have gotten vaccinated already. Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.