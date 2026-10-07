'We stocked an RV as an emergency bugout vehicle': Readers share how prepared they are for a disaster

As the "super" El Niño is predicted to bring heavier storms and flooding to the U.S., experts recommend stocking up on food and other supplies. Floods and other disasters, like wildfires , are on the rise due to climate change , making disaster preparedness essential.

But how prepared are people for a disaster?

Preparedness levels vary ; some people keep an emergency kit full of food and first-aid supplies, while others have a planned meeting place designated as a safe space. Having a plan can help people feel better about unpredictable events. But not everyone has thought this far ahead.

Live Science recently asked readers how prepared they are for a natural disaster and what sort of plans or supplies they have on hand. Over 130 people responded to the poll, with 51% of readers choosing "I've got an emergency kit ready for when the unexpected happens."

The comments reflected this majority, as one reader wrote, "We're on the edge of an area at risk for grass fires, so we bought/stocked an RV as an emergency bugout vehicle. Felt extreme initially, less so as time goes by. Gives us 3-5 days of margin before we need to resupply, with food, water and first aid for people and dogs."

Another commenter responded to the rest of the comments, writing, "This is just the begining [sic]. Get a greenhouse, plant food, learn to harvest water, build an outside toilet (for later), learn to be self sufficient. trade with your neighbors. Plant fruit trees, get solar panels and an electric transporation (bike, car whatever). Keep a de humidifier in your home. it's back to the 1930ie[s]."

Do you agree with these readers? Let us know in the comments section.