'We stocked an RV as an emergency bugout vehicle': Readers share how prepared they are for a disaster

With extreme weather conditions becoming more frequent, having a disaster kit and other emergency plans can be beneficial. Live Science readers shared their thoughts about how prepared they are for these events. Do you agree with what they said?

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In Opinion
A woman with short brown hair sits over a coffee table full of first-aid supplies
Setting up a disaster kit can help you during a time of emergency.
(Image credit: Natalia Lebedinskaia via Getty Images)

As the "super" El Niño is predicted to bring heavier storms and flooding to the U.S., experts recommend stocking up on food and other supplies. Floods and other disasters, like wildfires, are on the rise due to climate change, making disaster preparedness essential.

But how prepared are people for a disaster?

TOPICS
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.