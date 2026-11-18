Look closely at the medical illustrations used in textbooks to depict the physiological changes of pregnancy, and you'll notice something strange: The bodies often have no heads. Generations of physicians learned to picture the pregnant patient as a torso — a uterus, a placenta, a growing belly — with everything above the neck left blank.

That blank space is not an oversight by the illustrator. It is a faithful map of what medicine chose to study. We need to move on and create a complete picture of what happens during and after pregnancy so we can develop measures to prevent maternal deaths.

For hundreds of years, we have devoted enormous effort to characterizing how pregnancy remodels nearly every organ and system in the body: the cardiovascular changes, the recalibration of the immune system, the metabolic adjustments — most of them orchestrated by hormones the placenta pours into the bloodstream. That knowledge of what is normal is exactly what lets us recognize and treat what is not, from gestational diabetes to preeclampsia. But the brain, one of the most important organs in the human body, was left out altogether.

It wasn't until 2016 that my colleagues and I published the first study showing that pregnancy profoundly and measurably changes the structure of the human brain . That finding, which we described in the journal Nature Neuroscience , became the seed of my lab. In the years since, a remarkable picture has emerged. The brain changes associated with pregnancy and the postpartum phase are more pronounced, or at least occur more rapidly, than those of adolescence — the transformation we usually treat as the epitome of a remodeling brain.

Today, neuroscientists consider the months of pregnancy and the postpartum period to be one of the most plastic periods for the adult brain. These changes are dynamic; some regions shrink in volume during gestation and grow after birth, while others follow the opposite pattern. They are driven by hormones, tracking with the enormous swings in estrogens and other hormones across pregnancy. And they are long-lasting — some of these structural changes persist for years, and preliminary evidence suggests they may last decades . Or, as folk wisdom has long put it, once a mother, always a mother.

For centuries, we drew the pregnant body without a head. We now have the tools to fill in what we left blank.

These findings raise a question I'm asked constantly: Are these brain changes behind the phenomenon of "mommy brain," sometimes called "momnesia"? It is an effect many women report, and it deserves a careful accounting of its possible causes — among them sleep deprivation and the enormous mental and metabolic load of gestating and raising a human being. We are still investigating, but the data so far point in a reassuring direction: These brain changes are not associated with worse cognitive functioning. If anything, it's the opposite: We have evidence that the women whose brains changed the most were the ones who reported greater well-being and, in turn, an easier time bonding with their newborns .

But not every change is benign. The same plasticity that helps a mother adapt can also carry risk. In one of our most recent studies , published in the journal Science Advances in 2025, we found that certain brain changes were associated with a greater rise in depressive symptoms during the postpartum period. And here is the other side of the coin: A highly plastic brain is also a vulnerable one.

During pregnancy and the postpartum period, that same capacity for change makes the brain more susceptible to disturbances. The window that should lead to learning and bonding, for some women, opens onto suffering instead — especially when society fails to support them, when it doesn't recognize this period as a stage in which women need protection and support from their families and institutions.

The brain changes during pregnancy and the postpartum period are more pronounced and rapid than those that take place during adolescence. (Image credit: Cristina Ballesteros)

The epidemiological data are as alarming as the personal stories behind them. Roughly 1 in 5 women will experience perinatal depression. In developed countries, suicide linked to peripartum mental disorders is one of the leading causes of maternal death. Let me say that again, because it bears repeating: Suicide linked to peripartum mental disorders is one of the leading causes of maternal death. And what happens to a mother's mental health does not stay with her — it ripples out to the well-being of her baby, her family and society as a whole. Advancing maternal mental health is urgent, and the first step is to generate the high-quality data that will let us truly understand the brain transformation that accompanies pregnancy and the postpartum period — to describe what happens to mothers on the basis of science, not personal opinion, inherited prejudice or incomplete medical models.

It is a serious problem, but the solution is straightforward ‪—‬ especially now, in the age of artificial intelligence . The tools of modern data science are extraordinarily powerful, but they are hungry ‪—‬ they need large, high-quality, deeply characterized datasets to learn from and make predictions. In maternal brain health, those datasets do not yet exist. We have blood biobanks from pregnancy, neuroimaging from postpartum parents, questionnaires on bonding, records on breastfeeding — but they sit in separate silos, captured at different moments, never integrated. No resource follows the same women from before conception, through pregnancy, and years past birth, linking biofluids, neuroimaging, neuropsychological assessments, and the social conditions of their lives.

Building that resource should be a priority for anyone who cares about women's health. It is the kind of infrastructure that transformed other fields. Databases like the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative for Alzheimer's disease and the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study for adolescence turned scattered observations into predictive science. Motherhood deserves the same — not a footnote appended to the study of something else. It deserves its own chapter — its own public, longitudinal, well-characterized database, spanning from molecules to societies.

For the past nine years, my lab's efforts have focused on laying the groundwork for such a database, and we now have hundreds of participants assessed before pregnancy, during pregnancy, and in the postpartum period. But hundreds is not enough. To do this science properly, we need to scale from hundreds of women to thousands and to ensure, as much as possible, adequate geographic and social representation. My role within initiatives like ENIGMA-Neuroendocrinology and the Ann S. Bowers Women's Brain Health Initiative is to coordinate with other outstanding researchers to reach that goal with the highest quality and the greatest urgency we can manage.

None of this requires a scientific miracle. It requires a decision to treat the maternal brain as something worth studying with the same rigor and the same resources we devote to every other domain of biomedicine. For centuries, we drew the pregnant body without a head. We now have the tools to fill in what we left blank. What we need is the collective will, and the sustained funding, to finish the picture.

If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

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