'Now you actually have a blood test': Psychiatry's bible, the DSM, is getting upgraded to include biological markers. A psychiatrist explains what that means for mental health.

Live Science spoke with psychiatrist Anand Kumar about the next edition of the "Diagnostic and Statistical Manual Of Mental Disorders", which will include biological factors like genetics in studying and diagnosing psychiatric conditions.

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Psychiatrists like Kumar are working to use biological markers like genetics to help psychiatrists better understand mental disorders.
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For decades, psychiatrists and other mental health professionals have used the "Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders," or DSM, to diagnose patients with conditions such as major depression, anorexia and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). To reach diagnoses, mental health practitioners identify symptoms via interview, case history, questionnaire, or observation to paint a clinical picture.

But for the next version of this "psychiatry bible", the DSM-6, scientists are planning to add other factors into the diagnostic criteria.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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