Is the brain actually 2 nervous systems smooshed together? A new study claims it is.

A recent study may reshape our understanding of brain evolution and open new avenues for studying neurological diseases.

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An illustration of a translucent person with various parts of their brain glowing in orange.
New research suggests that different portions of the human brain evolved from different sources.
(Image credit: nopparit via Getty Images)

Recent research challenges a long-standing idea about how the brain develops: Rather than arising from a single source, the brain may emerge from two distinct populations of cells, the study finds.

"The brain appears as one organ," said study co-author Kyle Loh, an associate professor of developmental biology at Stanford University. "However, we discovered that the front part of the brain and the back part of the brain come from different sources, which are pushed together to create the appearance of a single organ," Loh told Live Science in an email.

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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