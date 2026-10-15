Testosterone for menopause: The treatment is rising in popularity, but does it work?

Women are using testosterone in the hope that it will treat their menopause symptoms, but little evidence supports the approach, experts say.

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More doctors are prescribing their menopausal patients testosterone treatment, but what does the science actually say about the hormone therapy?
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If you're approaching menopause, you are likely being bombarded by online ads for treatments promising relief for everything from hot flashes to brain fog. Some of these therapies have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and have strong evidence to support them — but one hormone-based treatment that's gaining in popularity has much less science to back its use for menopause.

More doctors are writing their menopausal patients prescriptions for testosterone therapy. A 2026 study conducted in the U.S. recorded over 90,000 off-label prescriptions for testosterone to women in 2025, mainly among women ages 45 to 64 and those with diagnoses of menopause. This marked a 58.7% increase from 2024.

Marianne Guenot
Marianne Guenot
Live Science Contributor

Marianne is a freelance science journalist specializing in health, space, and tech. She particularly likes writing about obesity, neurology, and infectious diseases, but also loves digging into the business of science and tech. Marianne was previously a news editor at The Lancet and Nature Medicine and the U.K. science reporter for Business Insider. Before becoming a writer, Marianne was a scientist studying how the body fights infections from malaria parasites and gut bacteria.

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