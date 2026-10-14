DNA from centuries-old skeletons buried in Montreal reveals no genetic mixing between Indigenous people and French colonists

A study of DNA from early colonial-era skeletons in a Montreal cemetery has revealed that none of them had any Indigenous ancestry.

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A drawing of a large cathedral with people standing in front of it.
An illustration of the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal (left) and the older church (right), which had the colonial cemetery analyzed in the new study.
(Image credit: Philippe Du Berger; Wikimedia Commons; CC BY 2.0)

Ancient DNA from skeletons buried in a historic cemetery in Quebec is changing people's understanding of their Indigenous ancestry. Contrary to popular belief, there may be little truth to stories of intermarriage between Indigenous and French people during the early days of colonization, according to a new archaeology study published Oct. 5 in the journal PNAS.

"Family stories of an Indigenous ancestor are very common" in Quebec, study first author Diane Martin-Moya, a biological anthropologist at the University of Quebec in Trois-Rivières in Canada, told Live Science in an email, and "commercial genealogy and DNA tests have amplified this." But distant or claimed Indigenous identities can actually undermine the rights, resources and recognition of Indigenous nations, she said.

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Charles Q. Choi
Charles Q. Choi
Live Science Contributor
Charles Q. Choi is a contributing writer for Live Science and Space.com. He covers all things human origins and astronomy as well as physics, animals and general science topics. Charles has a Master of Arts degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia, School of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of South Florida. Charles has visited every continent on Earth, drinking rancid yak butter tea in Lhasa, snorkeling with sea lions in the Galapagos and even climbing an iceberg in Antarctica.

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