Chinese pottery discovered in Great Zimbabwe reveals medieval African empire's vast connections spanning thousands of miles

Archaeologists excavating a medieval African kingdom have discovered pottery from eastern China, revealing connections across continents.

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Chinese Pottery Reveals Great Zimbabwe’s Global Trade Network - YouTube Chinese Pottery Reveals Great Zimbabwe’s Global Trade Network - YouTube
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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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