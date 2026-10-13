'The back of her head had been removed by a single blow from a sharp blade': Archaeological clues are revealing the horrific lives and deaths of the people enslaved by Vikings

In this excerpt from "The Sea-King and the Sorceress," author Neil Price looks at the lesser known lives of the people enslaved by Vikings: the thralls.

Neil Price&#039;s avatar
By Contributions by
Published In Features 9 min read
MEMBER EXCLUSIVE
An illustrations of boats with vikings raiding
Vikings would capture people during raids to enslave them.
(Image credit: ullstein bild Dtl./Getty Images)

Slavery has existed for thousands of years, permeating ancient and modern societies across the world. The Vikings were no different. Enslaved people were valuable commodities, being captured and then traded across the Vikings' vast networks. Legal texts and written sources show how enslaved people were sold at trading centers in the same vein as cattle.

In this excerpt from "The Sea-King and the Sorceress: Life and Death in the Viking Age" (Basic Books, 2026), author and archaeologist Neil Price looks at the horrific lives of the "thralls" — the Viking term for the enslaved. In it, he highlights the inhumane treatment of enslaved people, from the raids to kidnap people into the slave trade to a woman who appears to have been killed as a tribute to a high-status man.

Neil Price
Neil Price
Distinguished professor and chair of archaeology

Neil Price is distinguished professor and chair of archaeology at Uppsala University, Sweden. He has been researching, teaching and writing on the Vikings for nearly 40 years and is the author of several books on the history of the Viking Age, including "Children of Ash and Elm" (Basic Books, 2020). He lives in Sweden.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.