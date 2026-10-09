Cool chemistry trick allows new tattoos to 'turn on and off'

Researchers created multicolored tattoo inks that are activated by different wavelengths of light, allowing people to hide their tattoos in different scenarios.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 5 min read

The new tattoo ink is activated under UV light.

(Image credit: Matter & Light, Bruns et al.)
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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