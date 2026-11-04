This self-powered toothbrush makes electricity to kill cavity-causing bacteria

Researchers have created a self-charging toothbrush that helps fight the bacteria linked to cavities and gum disease while preventing plaque buildup.

Isha Ishtiaq&#039;s avatar
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A woman with dark hair wearing a gray shirt brushes her teeth in a mirror
A new toothbrush generates electricity as you brush to zap plaque-causing bacteria.
(Image credit: Ekaterina Demidova via Getty Images)
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A toothbrush that generates its own electricity with every stroke could offer a new way to fight the microbes behind cavities and gum disease.

Conventional toothbrushes rely on physical scrubbing to remove plaque from teeth and gums. But even after a thorough brush, some bacteria remain and begin rebuilding plaque. To solve that problem, researchers have developed a self-powered toothbrush that converts the friction of brushing into an electrical charge. That electricity is intended to zap the plaque-promoting bacteria and keep them from colonizing teeth.

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Isha Ishtiaq
Isha Ishtiaq
Live Science Contributor

Isha Ishtiaq is a freelance health journalist based in Pakistan who covers health, medicine and biomedical research. Her work has appeared in Live Science, Science News, and Medscape, among other outlets. She holds a B.S. (Hons) in biotechnology from the University of Gujrat and an M.S. in biological sciences from the University of Sialkot, where her research focused on the use of deep learning models for disease detection.

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