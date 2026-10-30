Neuroscientists reveal method to train people to have lucid dreams — and it involves virtual reality and meditation

People who had no recollection of a lucid dream over the past three years developed the skill after one month of performing a novel training regimen twice a week, neuroscientists report.

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A cartoon image of a house in a large tree.
Researchers used dream-like VR simulations to train people to lucid dream. The simulations contained odd things, like a house in a tree.
(Image credit: Courtesy of the Italian Buddhist Union Research Center, CC BY license)
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Lucid dreaming — in which the dreamer is aware that they are dreaming and can sometimes influence the dream's trajectory — is a skill that can be honed, a new study finds. And the researchers found that doing this is surprisingly easy, after training participants to do exactly that using virtual reality (VR) twice a week for just one month.

The study's results could have practical benefits, said Daniel Morris, a cognitive neuroscientist at Northwestern University who studies dreams and was not involved with the work. "Lucid dreaming can benefit people with nightmares by allowing them to transform their nightmares into positive dreams and feel greater agency in their dreams," Morris told Live Science in an email.

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Kamal Nahas
Kamal Nahas
Live Science Contributor

Kamal Nahas is a freelance contributor based in Oxford, U.K. His work has appeared in New Scientist, Science and The Scientist, among other outlets, and he mainly covers research on evolution, health and technology. He holds a PhD in pathology from the University of Cambridge and a master's degree in immunology from the University of Oxford. He currently works as a microscopist at the Diamond Light Source, the U.K.'s synchrotron. When he's not writing, you can find him hunting for fossils on the Jurassic Coast.

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