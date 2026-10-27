Twin hurricanes stare out to space as they barrel toward Hawaii — Earth from space

A 2016 satellite photo shows Hurricane Madeline and Hurricane Lester heading straight at Hawaii's Big Island. When viewed from above, the twin cyclones and the surrounding clouds look eerily like a giant smiley face.

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A satellite image showing two side-by-side hurricanes with swirling clouds. Collectively, the weather front looks like a smiley face
This striking satellite image shows Hurricane Madeline (left) and Hurricane Lester (right) bearing down on Hawaii's Big Island, which is obscured on the left hand side of this image by reflected sunlight.
(Image credit: NASA/Suomi NPP)
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QUICK FACTS

Where is it? Pacific Ocean

What's in the photo? Hurricane Madeline (left) and Hurricane Lester (right)

Which satellite took the photo? Suomi NPP

When was it taken? Aug. 29, 2016

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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