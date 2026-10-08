The central Pacific Ocean just broke a temperature record. Experts say it might signal a new kind of El Niño.

The sea surface temperature in a key El Niño region has exceeded 86 degrees F for the first time on record, hinting that the strength and location of some El Niño events are transforming.

Sascha Pare&#039;s avatar
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Published In News 6 min read
Map of the world showing sea surface temperatures and the location of the Nino 3.4 region in the central Pacific Ocean.
Researchers use the Niño 3.4 region to monitor the progression of El Niño events.
(Image credit: ClimateReanalyzer.org (CC BY 4.0))

The sea surface temperature in a key section of the central equatorial Pacific Ocean has now surpassed all previous temperatures on record for this region, exceeding 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius) for the first time, according to preliminary data released Monday (Oct. 5).

Specifically, these temperatures occurred in the Niño 3.4 region, located between 5 degrees north and 5 degrees south latitude, and 120 degrees west and 170 degrees west longitude. Researchers use this region to monitor the progression of El Niño, the warm phase of a multiyear natural climate pattern that's currently in full swing and steadily intensifying. But how significant is this new record, and could it be a harbinger of increasingly extreme El Niño events in the future?

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Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

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