'Drinking the corpse's blood mixed with vodka': How purported tales of consuming vampire blood and organs spread in the 18th century

In this excerpt from "Killing the Dead," author John Blair looks at how the printed press ramped up tales of vampirism, leading to stories of people eating a supposed vampire's organs and drinking their blood in a bid to avoid the same fate.

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A vampire burial unearthed in Poland, where the person had a ploughshare driven through their chest.
(Image credit: Bin im Garten; Wikipedia; CC BY-SA 3.0)
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In the 17th and 18th centuries, the fear of vampires reached extraordinarily heights. People believed corpses could reanimate and wander around, terrorizing villages and spreading disease. They went to extreme lengths to prevent a vampire from rising. Some chopped the deceased person's head off, others placed sickles across their necks. Many were placed face down in their graves. In one grave in Poland, the remains of a boy were found with an iron padlock around his foot.

In this excerpt from "Killing the Dead: Vampire Epidemics from Mesopotamia to the New World" (Princeton University Press, 2025), author and historian John Blair reveals the impact the printed press had on the spread of vampiric lore — and the grizzly purported practice of ingesting the blood and organs of a vampire to prevent other people becoming one.

John Blair
John Blair

John Blair is an emeritus fellow of The Queen’s College, Oxford, and emeritus professor of medieval history and archaeology at the University of Oxford. His many books include "Building Anglo-Saxon England" (Princeton University Press), "The Church in Anglo-Saxon Society, and The Anglo-Saxon Age: A Very Short Introduction" (Oxford University Press).

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