Will Tesla's 'flying car' ever hit the market, or is it a load of compressed air?

Flying cars once seemed like the stuff of science fiction. But Tesla's recent demonstration , which showed the company's Rocket Roadster model briefly flying, has reignited the conversation about whether flying cars could soon become a reality .

The technology behind flying cars is continuing to advance, with companies developing vehicles that combine elements of traditional cars, helicopters, electric aircraft, and — in Tesla's case — rockets. Many of these designs use electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing technology, which allows them to lift off and land without a runway by using multiple rotors or propellers to generate lift. Advances in battery technology, autonomous flight systems and computer-assisted navigation are helping to make these vehicles seem more feasible. But challenges remain, including questions surrounding passenger safety, affordability, and the need for regulations and laws and infrastructure for the widespread use of these vehicles.

Tesla says production of its new "flying car" is scheduled for 2028, but the company is notorious for not meeting its proposed deadlines. So do you think flying cars could actually be available to the public within the next five years? Or are we still a long way from turning this science fiction fantasy into reality? Cast your vote in our poll, and share your thoughts in our comments section.