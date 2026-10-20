Will Tesla's 'flying car' ever hit the market, or is it a load of compressed air?

Tesla just demonstrated a type of hover car. Live Science asks its readers whether they believe this type of technology will be widely available in five years.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
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A series of red old fashioned cars with the one closest to the foreground floating in the air
Do you think flying cars will be a reality in the near future?
(Image credit: Donald Iain Smith via Getty Images)
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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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