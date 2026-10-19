'Cute demo, but totally impractical': Experts are skeptical that Tesla's 'Rocket' Roadster could actually work in the real world

Tesla has unveiled a new version of its Roadster EV that can briefly take to the air using SpaceX tech. Whether it actually qualifies as a flying car is another matter.

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A car spews steam underneath it as it hovers in the air
Tesla's new 'Rocket' Roadster is slated for production in 2028.
(Image credit: Tesla)

Tesla has unveiled a new "flying" version of its Roadster electric vehicle (EV) that uses SpaceX tech to pull off seemingly impressive airborne acrobatics.

During a filmed demonstration at the SpaceX rocket testing facility in Texas Thursday (Oct. 15), the second-generation Tesla Roadster was shown accelerating up a curved ramp before launching itself into the air, performing a 180-degree barrel roll and touching back down to Earth.

Owen Hughes
Owen Hughes

Owen Hughes is a freelance writer and editor specializing in data and digital technologies. Previously a senior editor at ZDNET, Owen has been writing about tech for more than a decade, during which time he has covered everything from AI, cybersecurity and supercomputers to programming languages and public sector IT. Owen is particularly interested in the intersection of technology, life and work ­– in his previous roles at ZDNET and TechRepublic, he wrote extensively about business leadership, digital transformation and the evolving dynamics of remote work.

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