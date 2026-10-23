'Most people can't handle driving in 2 dimensions let alone 3': Readers respond to our poll about flying cars

Tesla recently demonstrated its Rocket Roadster "flying car." We asked our readers whether they think flying cars will be widely available in the near future.

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry&#039;s avatar
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A series of floating cars in a cartoon.
Live Science asked its readers whether they think flying cars will be widely available in the next five years.
(Image credit: Donald Iain Smith via Getty Images)
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Last week, Tesla unveiled a new "flying" edition of its Roadster electric vehicle. While some experts remain skeptical that the new "Rocket" EV is feasible in the real world, the demonstration reignited a long-standing debate about whether flying cars could soon become a reality.

In response to this demonstration, Live Science polled its readers on whether they think flying cars will be available to consumers in the next five years.

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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