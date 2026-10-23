Last week, Tesla unveiled a new "flying" edition of its Roadster electric vehicle. While some experts remain skeptical that the new "Rocket" EV is feasible in the real world , the demonstration reignited a long-standing debate about whether flying cars could soon become a reality .

In response to this demonstration, Live Science polled its readers on whether they think flying cars will be available to consumers in the next five years.

Over 280 readers responded, with the largest voting group, 34% of readers, picking "No, we need more than five years for flying cars to take off." The next-highest voting bloc was even more skeptical with 23% of readers choosing "No, flying cars will never happen."

Several comments reflected this pessimistic view, with one commenter leaving this response: "No flying cars. In my almost 60 years of driving experience I find that most people can't handle driving in 2 dimensions let alone 3. Besides that we have face [sic] so many other problems: hunger, poverty, inadequate healthcare, the careless disregard for our planet. What are we leaving my grandchildren and great grandchildren??"

Other commenters echoed this sentiment. "It will never happen as some cheap alternative to electric or petrol driven vehicles," one person responded. "Gravity is master on this planet so to rise above that and be floating or propelled around on some sort of air current, Nah! I cannot imagine the damage that will take place in any livable area, towns, suburbs, cities, parks, etc, etc., that list is endless. And imagine the protests should a general public be allowed to dive and fly above any or all livable areas."

Not everyone was as adverse, with another commenter remarking on how far Tesla's technological development has come. "The flying roadster is a statement of what Mr. Musk can do with technology more than anything else. In the same way he can make the Roadster fly, be sure that the technology designed into the Tesla Y, the Cybercab or the Starship are at the very frontier of science. Mr Musk has singlehanded revolutionized the car industry and space travel in less than 20 years (the first Tesla car was sold in 2008). No small feat."

Do you agree or disagree with our readers? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.