A fighter pilot had unexplained headaches for over a year, and the cause was hiding in plain sight — Diagnostic dilemma

A fighter pilot suddenly began experiencing intense headaches, and doctors' initial diagnoses of the problem were wrong.

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a photo of a fighter pilot in the cockpit of a small plane
The patient described in the case below was a fighter pilot for the Indian Air Force. (This is a stock image.)
(Image credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus via Getty Images)
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The patient: A 29-year-old man in India

The symptoms: The man, a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, went to a civilian neurologist after having persistent headaches for 18 months. The headaches would occur approximately two to three times per month, starting in the late afternoon and lasting up to three days. Sleep did not improve his symptoms.

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Mindy Weisberger
Mindy Weisberger
Live Science Contributor

Mindy Weisberger is a science journalist and author of "Rise of the Zombie Bugs: The Surprising Science of Parasitic Mind-Control" (Hopkins Press). She formerly edited for Scholastic and was a channel editor and senior writer for Live Science. She has reported on general science, covering climate change, paleontology, biology and space. Mindy studied film at Columbia University; prior to LS, she produced, wrote and directed media for the American Museum of Natural History in NYC. Her videos about dinosaurs, astrophysics, biodiversity and evolution appear in museums and science centers worldwide, earning awards such as the CINE Golden Eagle and the Communicator Award of Excellence. Her writing has also appeared in Scientific American, The Washington Post, How It Works Magazine and CNN.

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