Diagnostic dilemma: Woman 'saw dead people' and fired a gun at them after taking too many aspirin

The patient: A 65-year-old woman in Michigan

The symptoms: The woman arrived at the emergency room via ambulance and asked to see a psychiatrist for her visual hallucinations. "I'm seeing dead people," she told clinicians, adding that she'd even fired a gun at her hallucinations in one instance, according to a report of her case . (The report does not describe what the hallucinations looked like.)

Despite this reaction to her hallucinations, she was calm and alert during her physical exam, with normal vital signs other than high blood pressure. She reported a history of high blood pressure, diabetes, heart failure and chronic back pain but no prior psychiatric history.

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What happened next: Since the woman had no past psychiatric history, doctors opted for a medical assessment before consulting a psychiatrist. A blood test revealed mild metabolic acidosis , meaning her blood was too acidic. A toxicology screen detected high levels of salicylates, a class of compound that includes acetylsalicylic acid, better known as aspirin.

The diagnosis: When questioned, the woman acknowledged that she had been taking over 15 aspirin pills a day for multiple weeks. Each of these pills, marketed for back and body pain, contained 500 milligrams of aspirin.

Upon further questioning, the woman confirmed that she had tinnitus (ringing in her ears), which is a classic symptom of salicylate toxicity. In other words, she'd overdosed on aspirin.

The treatment: Doctors consulted experts at Michigan's poison control center, who recommended intravenous (IV) treatment with sodium bicarbonate (the chemical name for baking soda). This treatment alkalinizes blood and urine, meaning it makes them less acidic. This enables more salicylate to be excreted through the kidneys, allowing the drug to be eliminated through the urine.

After 11 hours of the IV treatment, the woman's blood salicylate levels dropped from 28.8 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) to 18.3 mg/dL. Her hallucinations ceased and the tinnitus improved within 48 hours of her arrival at the hospital. She was discharged without having seen a psychiatrist.

Ringing in the ear is a common symptom associated with aspirin overdose. (Image credit: liza5450/Getty Images)

What makes the case unique: Aspirin is generally safe when used in doses indicated on the bottle or advised by a person's doctors. However, taking too much aspirin can irritate the gastrointestinal tract, as well as disrupt the activity of parts of the nervous system.

At high enough doses, salicylates can stimulate part of the brain called the medulla , which regulates breathing. This results in hyperventilation that causes the body to lose too much carbon dioxide, and at first, the blood becomes more alkaline. This process is known as respiratory alkalinosis.

However, salicylates also disrupt metabolism , leading to metabolic acidosis from a buildup of lactic acid in the body, as the woman experienced. When metabolic acidosis overwhelms the respiratory alkalinosis and causes the blood to acidify, organ damage can occur. These metabolic effects may also explain the tinnitus, as it drives increases in arachidonic acid that stimulate receptors in the inner ear.

The woman's daily intake of roughly 75 milligrams of aspirin per kilogram of body weight was about half the typical dose associated with acute salicylate poisoning . However, it was still a large amount to take every day for weeks, and older age is also a risk factor for severe outcomes of acute salicylate toxicity.

The authors of the case report noted that although she had tinnitus, she lacked many other hallmark symptoms of salicylate overdose, such as nausea and fever.

To the clinicians, the woman's case served as a reminder that long-term aspirin toxicity may result in different symptoms than acute poisoning does. In past case reports, other patients with chronic salicylate toxicity have also reported visual hallucinations . But that potential symptom is not as well understood as more common symptoms like tinnitus.

The case report authors added that longer-term exposure to aspirin may be associated with more neurological symptoms because chronic exposure increases the odds of the drug crossing the blood-brain barrier — a gatekeeper that allows only certain substances from the blood into the brain. They added that doctors should consider poisoning, including salicylate toxicity, for patients with psychotic symptoms with no clear cause.

For more intriguing medical cases, check out our Diagnostic Dilemma archives .

Disclaimer This article is for informational purposes only and is not meant to offer medical advice.

Article Sources Meyers, J., McCormick, S., Levy, P. D., & Twiner, M. J. (2025). "I'm Seeing Dead People": A Case Report on Salicylate Poisoning in a Patient with Hallucinations. Clinical Practice and Cases in Emergency Medicine, 9(1). https://doi.org/10.5811/cpcem.33609

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