Diagnostic dilemma: Woman 'saw dead people' and fired a gun at them after taking too many aspirin

Before visiting the emergency room, a woman fired a gun at hallucinations triggered by over-the-counter pills.

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A close up of an open white bottle on its side with large white pills coming out
A woman's visual hallucinations appeared to stem from her overuse of aspirin, doctors concluded.
(Image credit: boonchai wedmakawand viva Getty Images)

The patient: A 65-year-old woman in Michigan

The symptoms: The woman arrived at the emergency room via ambulance and asked to see a psychiatrist for her visual hallucinations. "I'm seeing dead people," she told clinicians, adding that she'd even fired a gun at her hallucinations in one instance, according to a report of her case. (The report does not describe what the hallucinations looked like.)

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Lauren Schneider
Lauren Schneider
Live Science Contributor

Lauren Schneider is a health and science journalist based in New York. She earned a bachelor's degree in neuroscience at The University of Texas at Austin and has a master's degree in science journalism from NYU. Her work has been published in The Transmitter and EOS, among other places. 

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