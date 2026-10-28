A woman carried a 'stone baby' in her abdomen for 3 years — Diagnostic dilemma

A woman's unexplained abdominal pain led doctors to a diagnosis that has only been documented a few hundred times over the past 400 years.

Anirban Mukhopadhyay&#039;s avatar
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A close up of a woman wearing a yellow sweater clutching her stomach.
A woman in her 40s learned she had a calcified mass in her abdomen that had formed after an ectopic pregnancy.
(Image credit: FG Trade via Getty Images)
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The patient: A 42-year-old woman in Somaliland, Africa

The symptoms: The woman went to the hospital after having three years of chronic, dull pain in her lower abdomen, as well as a growing sense of heaviness in her abdomen that had worsened in recent months.

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Anirban Mukhopadhyay
Anirban Mukhopadhyay
Live Science Contributor

Anirban Mukhopadhyay is an independent science journalist. He holds a PhD in genetics and a master’s in computational biology and drug design. He regularly writes for The Hindu and has contributed to The Wire Science, where he conveys complex biomedical research to the public in accessible language. Beyond science writing, he enjoys creating and reading fiction that blends myth, memory, and melancholy into surreal tales exploring grief, identity, and the quiet magic of self-discovery. In his free time, he loves long walks with his dog and motorcycling across The Himalayas.

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