Rising temperatures could boost pregnancy risks worldwide — here's how

As climate change fuels extreme temperatures and makes severely hot days more frequent, doctors are concerned about the health impacts on pregnant people.

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A pregnant woman wearing a white t-shirt fans herself while laying in front of a large fan.
As climate change makes extreme heat more frequent, how will that impact maternal health?
(Image credit: isayildiz via Getty Images)

Rising temperatures around the globe are contributing to a range of health risks, from infectious disease to food insecurity and wildfire smoke. Extreme heat is another major public health concern, as climate change drives up both average temperatures and the frequency of extremely hot days. This August was the world's hottest on record, and it drove upticks in heat-related emergency visits and deaths in various U.S. states.

Hotter weather is expected to pose dangerous health risks for millions, and pregnant people are especially vulnerable to its impacts, experts caution.

Olivia Ferrari
Olivia Ferrari
Live Science Contributor

Olivia Ferrari is a New York City-based freelance journalist with a background in research and science communication. Olivia has lived and worked in the U.K., Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia. Her writing focuses on wildlife, environmental justice, climate change, and social science.

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