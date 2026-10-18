'A uniquely direct route that might cause damage': Scientists uncover link between air pollution and eye diseases like glaucoma

A review of 41 studies found that higher exposure to air pollution was linked to greater odds of glaucoma and cataracts, with PM2.5 pollution showing the clearest association.

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A man wears glasses and a white face mask. Smog is visible in the background.
Exposure to air pollution, especially particulate matter, has been linked to various eye diseases in a new analysis.
(Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Aging is one of the biggest risk factors for developing glaucoma or cataracts — but as scientists look more closely at what happens to the eyes over a lifetime, they are finding that people's exposure to air pollution also plays a role in whether they develop these eye conditions.

Glaucoma, which affects about 80 million people worldwide, is a group of diseases that damage the optic nerve, which carries visual information from the eye to the brain. It can lead to permanent vision loss, usually affecting peripheral vision at first and later central vision. Cataracts are even more common, affecting more than 94 million people globally; the condition occurs when the eye's lens becomes cloudy, causing blurred vision and, eventually, blindness.

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Sanket Jain
Sanket Jain
Journalist

Sanket Jain is an independent journalist and documentary photographer based in Western India’s Maharashtra state. Sanket’s work has been featured in over 35 publications, including MIT Technology Review, Devex, Wired, Telegraph, Thomson Reuters Foundation, The Nation, British Medical Journal, Verge, USA Today, Progressive Magazine and others. He was the winner of the 2025 Eric and Wendy Schmidt Award for Excellence in Science Communications. He was awarded an honorable mention for the 2026 Evert Clark/Seth Payne Award, which recognized a Live Science article and three others that addressed the impacts of air pollution and extreme heat on physical and mental health.

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