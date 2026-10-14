Chronic back pain may activate an unexpected brain network, study finds

Movement-induced flares in chronic back pain activate brain regions involved in self-reflection, suggesting chronic pain may be processed differently than acute pain.

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A silhouette of a person holding their side with a red light where their hand is touching their lower side.
A new study finds a surprising connection between chronic back pain and the brain's default mode network.
(Image credit: Curly_photo via Getty Images)

For people with chronic back pain, everyday movements like bending down to tie their shoes or picking up a grocery bag can trigger painful flare-ups. Now, scientists have made a surprising discovery: These episodes may activate a brain network that's associated with our sense of self.

In a new study, the researchers found that movement-induced chronic back pain was tied to increased activity in the brain's default mode network, a group of connected brain regions that lights up during self-reflection and mind wandering. This finding was unexpected because the network typically becomes less active during acute pain, such as transient pain triggered from touching a hot stove or banging your knee on a table.

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Jennifer Zieba
Jennifer Zieba
Live Science Contributor

Jennifer Zieba earned her PhD in human genetics at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is currently a project scientist in the orthopedic surgery department at UCLA where she works on identifying mutations and possible treatments for rare genetic musculoskeletal disorders. Jen enjoys teaching and communicating complex scientific concepts to a wide audience and is a freelance writer for multiple online publications.

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