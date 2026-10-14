Simple math can predict when AI is about to go rogue, physicists say

A new mathematical formula tracks an AI's internal "compass needle" to flag undesirable outputs before they happen.

Benjamin Skuse&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News
A mechanical mask is backlit with red light and confetti behind it.
An illustration of an AI agent's moral compass "tipping" into dark territory. Researchers say they've developed an equation that can predict when such harmful transitions will happen.
(Image credit: Spectral-Design via Getty Images)

Researchers say they've developed a simple mathematical formula that can predict when certain ChatGPT-like artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots will "go rogue," suddenly switching from helpful responses to potentially harmful ones.

In a new study published Oct. 8 in the journal Patterns, physics professor Neil Johnson and doctoral student Frank Yingjie Huo, both at The George Washington University, show how the order in which a chatbot is given certain prompts can drastically reshape its answers, leading to "tipping points" that can send the chatbot down a rabbit hole of bad advice. However, Johnson and Huo say their formula can easily predict these tipping points.There have been horror stories of AI encouraging users into suicide, helping build lethal weapons, and amplifying violent or harmful points of view. At the same time, researchers at OpenAI and Anthropic, respectively, have repeatedly and openly stated that they don't really understand why their creations behave the way they do. They have, however, built safeguards that use a variety of tools ‪—‬ including content filtering, reinforcement learning and other technical guardrails ‪—‬ to reduce risks.

Latest Videos FromLive Science
Benjamin Skuse
Benjamin Skuse
Live Science contributor

Benjamin Skuse is a professional freelance writer of all things science and technology. Previously, he earned a PhD in applied mathematics from the University of Edinburgh and an MSc in science communication from the University of the West of England. His work has appeared in New Scientist, WIRED, IEEE Spectrum, Physics World, Sky & Telescope, Photonics Focus, and many more outlets.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.