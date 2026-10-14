Flightless Jurassic bird was like a carnivorous pheasant with killer claws

An early bird with many dinosaur-like features discovered in China seems to have been a fast-running, land-based carnivore with killer claws.

Chris Simms&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News

Illustration of the flightless Jurassic bird Yuezhuornis yangyuanensis, which had features of both birds and dinosaurs.

(Image credit: Mr. Chung-Tat Cheung)
Latest Videos FromLive Science
TOPICS
Chris Simms
Chris Simms
Live Science Contributor

Chris Simms is a freelance journalist who previously worked at New Scientist for more than 10 years, in roles including chief subeditor and assistant news editor. He was also a senior subeditor at Nature and has a degree in zoology from Queen Mary University of London. In recent years, he has written numerous articles for New Scientist and in 2018 was shortlisted for Best Newcomer at the Association of British Science Writers awards. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.