'Autonomy always begins with something a human hands it': Who's responsible when an AI agent goes rogue?

Hacking incidents by AI agents are creating a legal minefield. The developers and deployers of rogue bots could be held liable.

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A ghostly orange hand reaches out from an AI chip.
A spate of high-profile hacking incidents is pushing legal experts to consider the legal protections given to victims of autonomous bots.
(Image credit: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An OpenAI agent was supposed to be researching public healthcare spending, but it broke into an Australian government website instead.

The June 18 hack, which saw the bot gain authorized entry into Australia's Medicare Statistics Reporting Service and access three other government systems, occurred after the AI agent encountered blocks while looking for information but "didn't accept 'no' for an answer," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a September 24 news conference in New York.

Carly Page
Carly Page

​​Carly Page is a technology journalist and copywriter with more than a decade of experience covering cybersecurity, emerging tech, and digital policy. She previously served as the senior cybersecurity reporter at TechCrunch.

Now a freelancer, she writes news, analysis, interviews, and long-form features for publications including Forbes, IT Pro, LeadDev, Resilience Media, The Register, TechCrunch, TechFinitive, TechRadar, TES, The Telegraph, TIME, Uswitch, WIRED, and others. Carly also produces copywriting and editorial work for technology companies and events.

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