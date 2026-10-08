Big dogs age faster at an epigenetic level, new study finds

A new study that tracked dogs' aging by reading tiny chemical tags on their DNA found that larger dogs aged more quickly.

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A man sits with two small dogs in his lap and a great dane next to him.
Big dogs die younger than small dogs. Their epigenetics may help explain why.
(Image credit: Zocha_K via Getty Images)

Great Danes and mastiffs rarely live more than a decade, while Chihuahuas can live twice as long. Exactly why big dogs die younger than small ones do has been unclear — but new findings may help to solve that mystery.

The research, published Thursday (Oct. 8) in the journal Science, looked at a chemical code written on top of dogs' DNA. This code, called the methylome, consists of chemical tags called methyl groups, which bind to DNA's building blocks.

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RJ Mackenzie
RJ Mackenzie
Live Science Contributor

RJ Mackenzie is an award-nominated science and health journalist. He has degrees in neuroscience from the University of Edinburgh and the University of Cambridge. He became a writer after deciding that the best way of contributing to science would be from behind a keyboard rather than a lab bench. He has reported on everything from brain-interface technology to shape-shifting materials science, and from the rise of predatory conferencing to the importance of newborn-screening programs. He is a former staff writer of Technology Networks.

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