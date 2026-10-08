'Freakish' discovery of 9 million-year-old capybara tooth supports idea that Atacama wasn't always a desert

A 9 million-year-old capybara tooth was found in the Atacama Desert, a surprising find given that these rodents love water.

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An illustration of ancient capybaras enjoying coastal wetlands, which may have looked somewhat like the Atacama Desert around 9 million years ago.

(Image credit: Mauricio Alvarez)
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Damien Pine
Damien Pine
Live Science contributor

Damien Pine (he/him) is a freelance writer, artist, and former NASA engineer. He writes about science, physics, tech, art, and other topics with a focus on making complicated ideas accessible. He has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Connecticut, and he gets really excited every time he sees a cat.

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