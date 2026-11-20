The first light of dawn illuminates a sea of fog spilling over the rugged cliffs of Mallorca, Spain, in this year's winning Weather Photographer of the Year 2026 image. Photographer Francisco Bailón Rodríguez captured the scene from the Albercutz Watchtower, looking toward the Formentor Peninsula, after several days of high pressure and humid nights created the perfect conditions for fog to blanket the landscape.

On Nov. 17, the photograph, titled "Mares de Niebla (Seas of Fog)," was named overall winner of the Royal Meteorological Society's competition, which attracted more than 5,500 entries from photographers around the world.

The competition celebrates the ephemeral scenes created by weather, which can for brief moments transform landscapes into something extraordinary. Take a look at this year's winning photographs below and let us know your favorites in the comments.

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"Sunrise and Morning Glow"

(Image credit: Weilu Chen)

Photographer Weilu Chen took second place in the main category with this spectacular image of golden light shining over the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge that runs for 34 miles (55 kilometers) across the Pearl River estuary in southern China.

"A Supercell in the Sandhills of Nebraska"

(Image credit: Laura Hedien)

A striking bolt of lightning illuminates a horizontal cloud during a thunderstorm, earning third place in the main category. These clouds are called arcus clouds that have a distinct shelf-like shape. "Mother Nature was kind enough to give us a supercell and lightning at night," photographer Laura Hedien said in a statement .

"Misty Sunrise over the Long Coc Tea Hills"

(Image credit: Mahmudul Hasa)

Photographer Mahmudul Hasan won first place in the public vote category for this image of the rolling tea hills of Long Coc, Vietnam, emerging through layers of mist.

"Triple strike NYC"

(Image credit: Dan Martland)

Watching from Bayonne, New Jersey, photographer Dan Martland captured this triple lightning strike above New York City, earning second place in the public vote category.

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"A Winter Morning"

(Image credit: Aung Soe Min)

Photographer Aung Soe Min captured the Kuthodaw Pagoda emerging through the morning mist in Myanmar, as the sunrise light filters through the trees in this winning mobile category image.

"A Rainbow over Loch Duck"

(Image credit: Anthony Bird)

Photographer Anthony Bird took second place in the mobile category with this spectacular rainbow stretching across Loch Duck in the Scottish Highlands.

"Fire"

(Image credit: Erfan Samanfar)

Climate-award winning photographer Erfan Samanfar shot this haunting image of a farmer trying to protect his farmland from a raging fire in Marvdasht, Iran, in 2025.

"Castles in the Wind"

(Image credit: Andres Miraglia)

Earning second place in the climate award category, photographer Andres Miraglia captured the moment a floating iceberg was seen in the sunset off Antarctica's Paradise Harbor.