'Geminid Symphony' and 'Galactic Gandalf': See the breathtaking views of our home galaxy from the 2026 Milky Way Photographer of the Year contest

The winners of the 2026 Milky Way Photographer of the Year contest are here — and they are stunning. Each image captures a different angle of our galaxy's center, showing the complex mixture of gases and stars that forms our cosmic home.

The contest was established in 2018 by photographer Dan Zafra to highlight the different facets of the Milky Way galaxy. While this year's winners include a variety of images from across the globe — from New Zealand to Yellowstone National Park — they all had one thing in common: an appreciation for the universe around us.

Here, we present a handful of our favorite honorees that capture the magic of the Milky Way.

"Geminid Symphony Over La Palma's Guardian of the Sky"

(Image credit: Uroš Fink/Capture the Atlas)

Photographer: Uroš Fink

Location: Roque de los Muchachos Observatory; La Palma​, Spain