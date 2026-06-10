'Geminid Symphony' and 'Galactic Gandalf': See the breathtaking views of our home galaxy from the 2026 Milky Way Photographer of the Year contest

Stunning views of the night sky abound in photographs worldwide submitted to this year's Milky Way Photographer of the Year contest.

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A panorama of the night sky showing the glowing arc of the Milky Way galaxy over a snowy landscape.
A panorama image of the Milky Way captured in Catamarca, Argentina.
(Image credit: Daniel Viñé Garcia/Capture the Atlas.)

The winners of the 2026 Milky Way Photographer of the Year contest are here — and they are stunning. Each image captures a different angle of our galaxy's center, showing the complex mixture of gases and stars that forms our cosmic home.

The contest was established in 2018 by photographer Dan Zafra to highlight the different facets of the Milky Way galaxy. While this year's winners include a variety of images from across the globe — from New Zealand to Yellowstone National Park — they all had one thing in common: an appreciation for the universe around us.