Catapult the cow! 6 medieval castles that were never conquered

Hochosterwitz Castle in southern Austria (Image credit: INTERFOTO via Alamy)

Castles were a common sight in the Middle Ages, which lasted from roughly 500 to 1500. Most castles were built to be the fortified residences of local nobility during this politically tumultuous period, but they also functioned as territorial defenses.

Giant stone castles were challenging to take but were not unconquerable. Many fell through sieges, through direct assaults or by bribing the defenders to abandon their posts. But some castles withstood the slings and arrows of their times.

Here are six medieval castles that were never conquered, including one that may have been saved by a dead-cow catapult.

Bohus Fortress (Sweden)

(Image credit: Sophie McAulay via Alamy)

Bohus Fortress, in what is now southwestern Sweden, withstood at least 13 sieges without being taken, according to the Swedish National Property Board . Originally constructed on top of a hill in the 1250s on the orders of the Norwegian king Bohus, it was expanded into a wooden castle in the 14th century. Over the following two centuries, most of the wood was replaced by stone.

At its height, the fortress had multiple towers connected by a complex system of interlocking stone walls. This design meant that if one of the towers was taken, the remaining defenders could continue to fight in another. In 1566, Swedish attackers succeeded in capturing one of the towers. The castle's defenders kept fighting in the other towers and even managed to ignite a gunpowder magazine in the captured tower that then blew up the Swedish invaders.

Bohus was initially built on the old border between Norway and Sweden. But through the peace treaty of Roskilde in 1658, the border was moved and Bohus was ceded to Sweden.

Hochosterwitz Castle (Austria)

(Image credit: DEA / ALBERT CEOLAN via Getty Images)

Hochosterwitz Castle, in what is now southern Austria, was built on top of a steep hill that rises about 500 feet (150 meters) over the surrounding valley, according to Hochosterwitz Castle's website .