The Milky Way returns: How to take breathtaking photos of our galaxy this summer

Learn how to photograph the Milky Way in June with expert astrophotography tips on dark skies, camera settings, timing and composition.

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A streak of the Milky Way galaxy is seen over a silhouetted tree in the purple night sky
The Milky Way photographed over Turkey. June is the perfect time to begin photographing our glorious galaxy.
(Image credit: Anadolu via Getty Images)