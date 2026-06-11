The Milky Way returns: How to take breathtaking photos of our galaxy this summer
Learn how to photograph the Milky Way in June with expert astrophotography tips on dark skies, camera settings, timing and composition.
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Learn how to photograph the Milky Way in June with expert astrophotography tips on dark skies, camera settings, timing and composition.