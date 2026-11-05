7 stunning Weather Photographer of the Year photos that capture the beauty and power of our planet

From dramatic lightning strikes to foreboding storm clouds, these stunning photographs capture the beauty, power and unpredictability of our planet's weather.

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A series of clouds flow over a cliffside in Spain.
A view of clouds over Mallorca, Spain — one of the many spectacular photos from the Royal Meteorological Society's Weather Photographer of the Year competition.
(Image credit: Francisco Bailón Rodríguez)
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Every year, the Royal Meteorological Society's Weather Photographer of the Year competition offers a reminder that some of the world's most compelling images emerge from the unpredictable forces of nature. The 2026 short list includes 30 photographs selected from more than 5,500 entries submitted by photographers around the world. Each offers a different perspective into the relationship among weather, landscapes and the people who experience these natural phenomena.

The short-listed images span a range of settings and subjects, from lightning strikes, to cloud swirls, to rainbows. You can explore the full short list and vote for your favorite photo before the competition ends on Thursday (Nov. 5).

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Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry
Content Manager, Live Science

Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.

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