7 stunning Weather Photographer of the Year photos that capture the beauty and power of our planet
From dramatic lightning strikes to foreboding storm clouds, these stunning photographs capture the beauty, power and unpredictability of our planet's weather.
Every year, the Royal Meteorological Society's Weather Photographer of the Year competition offers a reminder that some of the world's most compelling images emerge from the unpredictable forces of nature. The 2026 short list includes 30 photographs selected from more than 5,500 entries submitted by photographers around the world. Each offers a different perspective into the relationship among weather, landscapes and the people who experience these natural phenomena.
The short-listed images span a range of settings and subjects, from lightning strikes, to cloud swirls, to rainbows. You can explore the full short list and vote for your favorite photo before the competition ends on Thursday (Nov. 5).
Live Science rounded up seven images that stood out for their composition, atmosphere and ability to tell a story. Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!
"Mount ShastaTop Hatat Sunset"
Photographer Lisa K. Kuhn captured a lenticular cloud above Mount Shasta in California.
"Triple strike NYC"
Watching from Bayonne, New Jersey, photographer Dan Martland captured this triple lightning strike above New York City.
"A Supercell in the Sandhills of Nebraska"
"Mother Nature was kind enough to give us a supercell and lightning at night," said photographer Laura Hedien about seeing this storm in Nebraska.
"Lakeland Rainbow"
During a walk in England's Lake District, photographer Mat Robinson waited in the pouring rain and eventually took this image of a beautiful rainbow.
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"Ice Hearts"
While walking through a wintery landscape in Bachledova dolina, Slovakia, photographer Dominika Koszowska noticed ice forming on wire mesh, creating unique heart shapes.
"Fire"
Photographer Erfan Samanfar snapped a haunting image of a farmer trying to protect his farmland from a raging fire in Marvdasht, Iran.
"Castles in the Wind"
Photographer Andres Miraglia captured the moment a floating iceberg was seen in the sunset off of Antarctica's Paradise Harbour.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Live Science. Formerly, she was the Content Manager at Space.com and before that the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a book author, with her upcoming book 'Octopus X' scheduled for release in spring of 2027. Her beats include physics, health, environmental science, technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
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