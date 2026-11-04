Mom experienced 'extreme unhappiness' only when she breastfed — Diagnostic dilemma

A new mom experienced intense feelings of sadness whenever she breastfed.

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An infant is pressed against the chest of their mother with a red background behind them.
A mother reported feeling extremely hopeless during breastfeeding sessions.
(Image credit: Antonio Hugo Photo via Getty Images)
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The patient: A woman in upstate New York

The symptoms: About two weeks after her baby's birth, the woman began experiencing intensely negative emotions at every breastfeeding session. These feelings of "extreme unhappiness" would start just before her milk ejection reflex (during which milk moves from the breast ducts to the nipples) and last up to two minutes.

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Mindy Weisberger
Mindy Weisberger
Live Science Contributor

Mindy Weisberger is a science journalist and author of "Rise of the Zombie Bugs: The Surprising Science of Parasitic Mind-Control" (Hopkins Press). She formerly edited for Scholastic and was a channel editor and senior writer for Live Science. She has reported on general science, covering climate change, paleontology, biology and space. Mindy studied film at Columbia University; prior to LS, she produced, wrote and directed media for the American Museum of Natural History in NYC. Her videos about dinosaurs, astrophysics, biodiversity and evolution appear in museums and science centers worldwide, earning awards such as the CINE Golden Eagle and the Communicator Award of Excellence. Her writing has also appeared in Scientific American, The Washington Post, How It Works Magazine and CNN.

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