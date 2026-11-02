Lycurgus Cup: A Roman glass goblet made with ancient color-changing nanotechnology

This Roman glass cup can change from jade green to ruby red, and it features a mythical king who tried to banish Dionysus.

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animated gif showing how the Lycurgus Cup changes from green to red in different light

The Roman-era Lycurgus Cup has a color-changing effect depending on the light source.

(Image credit: Lucas, ancientartpodcast.org via Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
QUICK FACTS

Name: Lycurgus Cup

What it is: A glass drinking cup

Where it is from: The Roman Empire

When it was made: Fourth century A.D.

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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