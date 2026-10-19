'Birdman' copper plate: A 700-year-old depiction of a Native American warrior that may be a woman holding a weapon and a severed head

Discovered in an Indigenous grave in Georgia nearly 150 years ago, the "Birdman" copper plate may actually depict a woman ceremonially dressed as a warrior.

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a copper artifact in the shape of a human wearing a bird costume against an orange background
This hammered copper artifact depicts an Indigenous person wearing a bird costume and holding a severed head and a mace.
(Image credit: Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History (CC0))

This hammered copper artifact depicts an Indigenous person wearing a bird costume and holding a severed head and a mace.

(Image credit: Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History (CC0))
QUICK FACTS

Name: "Birdman" copper plate

What it is: A copper plate with a hammered decoration

Where it is from: Cahokia Mounds, Illinois

When it was made: 13th century

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Kristina Killgrove
Kristina Killgrove
Staff writer

Kristina Killgrove is a staff writer at Live Science with a focus on archaeology and paleoanthropology news. Her articles have also appeared in venues such as Forbes, Smithsonian, and Mental Floss. Kristina holds a Ph.D. in biological anthropology and an M.A. in classical archaeology from the University of North Carolina, as well as a B.A. in Latin from the University of Virginia, and she was formerly a university professor and researcher. She has received awards from the Society for American Archaeology and the American Anthropological Association for her science writing.

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