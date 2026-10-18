Famous supernova that lit up skies in 1181 is now full of mysterious knots — Space photo of the week

Pa 30, linked to a supernova seen in 1181, reveals chains of tiny gas knots in a new image from the Gemini North telescope in Hawaii.

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A glowing ball with orange streaks is seen in deep space
The Pa 30 supernova remnant's unmistakable firework-shaped ejecta has a cascading knot-like structure.
(Image credit: International Gemini Observatory/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA)
Quick facts

What it is: Pa 30, a supernova remnant

Where it is: 7,500 light-years away, in the constellation Cassiopeia

When it was shared: Oct. 6, 2026

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Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a Cardiff, U.K.-based freelance science journalist and a regular contributor to Live Science. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and co-author of The Eclipse Effect, and leads international stargazing and eclipse-chasing tours. His work appears regularly in Space.com, Forbes, New Scientist, BBC Sky at Night, Sky & Telescope, and other major science and astronomy publications. He is also the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

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