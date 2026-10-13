Multicolored 'mosaic' of mini farms surrounds Taiwan's largest river — Earth from space

A recent satellite photo shows a patchwork of tens of thousands of size-restricted farms tightly crammed into Taiwan's Yunlin County, which grows a majority of the island's food.

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A satellite photo showing tens of thousands of small fields tightly crammed around a river in Taiwan
The Landsat 9 satellite snapped this striking shot of Yunlin County in western Taiwan. Tens of thousands of mini farms are tightly packed around the Zhuoshui River—the island's longest waterway.
(Image credit: NASA/Landsat 9)
QUICK FACTS

Where is it? Yunlin County, Chianan Plain, Taiwan [23.78563273, 120.44373747]

What's in the photo? A multicolored 'mosaic' of small, tightly compacted farms

Which satellite took the photo? Landsat 9

When was it taken? April 24, 2026

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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