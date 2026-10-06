Sunlight trick transforms lost 'heart' of the Colorado River into a giant silver serpent — Earth from space

A 2016 astronaut photo mosaic highlights a "sunglint" phenomenon that transformed Lake Powell into a winding metallic "river." The artificial reservoir, which is the second-largest in the country, is home to many visible and long-lost geological wonders.

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A mosaic of astroanut photos showing a giant river-like reservoir that has been turned silver by a sunglint
A mosaic made of astronaut photos captured from the International Space Station shows a large section of Lake Powell in Utah. The reservoir has been transformed into a giant silver serpent thanks to an optical trick known as a "sunglint."
(Image credit: NASA/ISS program)
QUICK FACTS

Where is it? Lake Powell, Utah [37.47537121, -110.70474226]

What's in the photo? A "sunglint" transforming a reservoir into a giant silver river

Who took the photo? An unnamed astronaut on board the International Space Station

When was it taken? 2016

Harry Baker
Harry Baker
Senior Staff Writer

Harry is a U.K.-based senior staff writer at Live Science. He studied marine biology at the University of Exeter before training to become a journalist. He covers a wide range of topics including space exploration, planetary science, space weather, climate change, animal behavior and paleontology. His recent work on the solar maximum won "best space submission" at the 2024 Aerospace Media Awards and was shortlisted in the "top scoop" category at the NCTJ Awards for Excellence in 2023. He also writes Live Science's weekly Earth from space series.

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