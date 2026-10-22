Surprising new pattern of groundwater loss may signal a turning point for the Colorado River Basin

During an intense drought from 2020 to 2022, the Upper Colorado River Basin lost far more groundwater than the Lower Basin did, despite having much higher natural recharge.

Sascha Pare&#039;s avatar
By Edited by ,
Published In News 5 min read
View of a dry canyon in Arizona that usually holds a part of Lake Powell.
The Colorado River Basin is losing both its surface water and its groundwater.
(Image credit: David McNew/Getty Images)
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Western states that were thought to be resistant to prolonged drought may be more vulnerable than scientists previously believed, a new analysis of groundwater reserves in the Colorado River Basin finds.

Researchers revealed the four states that together make up the Upper Basin — Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — lost almost twice as much groundwater as the Lower Basin did during an intense drought in the southwestern U.S. between 2020 and 2022. The finding was unexpected and might signal a turning point for the region, because the Upper Basin has long been seen as more resilient to dry spells than the Lower Basin, said Esther Oyedele, a doctoral student in geosciences at Virginia Tech and the study's first author.

Sascha Pare
Sascha Pare
Staff writer

Sascha is a U.K.-based staff writer at Live Science. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Southampton in England and a master’s degree in science communication from Imperial College London. Her work has appeared in The Guardian and the health website Zoe. Besides writing, she enjoys playing tennis, bread-making and browsing second-hand shops for hidden gems.

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