Extremely rare Viking Age coin from the reign of 'Olaf the Holy' may have been 'held in the king's own hand'

A massive Viking Age hoard that was discovered in Norway contains a rare silver coin featuring "Olaf the Holy," one of the country's first Christian kings.

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A close up of the back and front of a silver coin; one side shows a man&#039;s profile and the other shows a cross.
The coin is one of fewer than 20 ever found from the reign of the medieval Norwegian king Olaf Haraldsson.
(Image credit: Lill-Ann Chepstow-Lusty / Museum of Cultural History)
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A rare silver coin minted during the reign of a famous Viking king has been discovered in a massive hoard in Norway that now comprises 5,500 coins and counting.

The coin is inscribed with the name of the Norwegian king Olaf Haraldsson, who ruled from 1015 to 1028 and, as St. Olaf or "Olaf the Holy," is considered the national saint of Norway.

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Tom Metcalfe
Live Science Contributor

Tom Metcalfe is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor who is based in London in the United Kingdom. Tom writes mainly about science, space, archaeology, the Earth and the oceans. He has also written for the BBC, NBC News, National Geographic, Scientific American, Air & Space, and many others.

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